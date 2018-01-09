WestJet Encore reaches peace with flight attendants, months after union drive

CALGARY — WestJet Encore has reached peace with its flight attendants by arriving at a "unique" agreement that addresses their key concerns months after the start of a union drive.

The Calgary-based regional service of WestJet Airlines Ltd. (TSX:WJA) says the deal effective Jan. 1 covers work rules, compensation, including minimum hours, and career progression.

The contract will be reviewed annually.

WestJet Encore president Charles Duncan called the agreement simple and fair and says it gives opportunity for more feedback and adjustments.

He says the deal highlights the benefits of employees working directly with the company.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees said in November that it was working to unionize cabin crews at Encore and WestJet.

The union couldn't be reached for comment about the airline's agreement with workers.

The Canada Industrial Relations Board certified the Air Line Pilots Association as the bargaining representative for Encore pilots.