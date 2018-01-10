Airdrie man charged with impaired driving in school zone: RCMP

Airdire RCMP have charged a 29-year-old man with impaired driving after he was caught travelling more than 20 kilometres over the speed limit in a school zone.

RCMP officers were monitoring vehicle speeds in the 30 km/h zone on Jan 8. when the man, who cannot be named until the charges are officially sworn before the courts, was pulled over on at approximately 2 p.m. for going 54 km/h.

An officer could smell alcohol on the man's breath, so he was arrested and taken to the Airdrie detatchment where a breath test found he was over the legal blood-alcohol limit.

Airdrie Detachment Commander Inspector Kimberley Pasloske said impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of death and injury on Alberta roads.

"Speeding while impaired through a school zone is especially egregious," Pasloske said. "One of our priorities this year has been impaired driving, and this is why."

The Airdrie man is charged with impaired driving and driving over the legal limit.