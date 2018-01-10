Calgary police lay charges in multiple weekend carjackings

Calgary police have laid charges against four people allegedly involved in three separate carjackings last Saturday.

The first incident happened at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Jan. 6, when a man in his blue Toyota Tacoma was parked in a lot at the 5100 block of Country Hills Boulevard NW.

Two men allegedly approached the driver’s side window, produced a handgun and demanded he get out of the vehicle.

The suspects drove away in the truck and were driving erratically thought the northwest, at times going into oncoming traffic, according to the Calgary Police Service (CPS).

Officers attempted to stop the stolen truck at 14 Street and 5 Avenue NW, but the suspects rammed into the police vehicles and fled.

The truck was finally stopped in the 1400 block of 14 Avenue NW and the two suspects were taken into custody.

One suspect is a 17-year-old male and can’t be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

His father, 46, can’t be named either because it could identify the youth offender, but has been charged with one count each of robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

The teenager is charged with one count each of robbery with a restricted or prohibited firearm, pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, unauthorized possession of firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon obtained by crime, and possession of a firearm knowing the serial number has been altered, defaced or removed.

The second incident happened later on the same day at approximately 12:50 p.m. when a man entered a gas station in the 3900 block of 17 Avenue SW and began "damaging property," according to CPS, and assaulted two employees, who reported the incident.

The man, identified as Charles Clairoux, 23, of Red Deer, left the building and began jumping in front of moving vehicles at the intersection of 17 Avenue and 37 Street SW.

He approached a 2010 Acura MDX, forced his way into the front passenger seat and instructed the female victim to begin driving.

Police said a witness saw what was happening, called in to report the incident and began following the car to help provide directions.

A patrol officer located the vehicle in the 1300 block of 37 Street SW as it was approaching a red light, when Clairoux allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

According to CPS, a short struggle happened before he was taken into custody by the patrol officer.

Clairoux is charged with one count of robbery, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of mischief for destroying or damaging property, and one count of resisting arrest.

The third incident happened at approximately 2:30 p.m. on the same day, when a man and a woman parked their 2010 silver Ford Edge at a parking lot in the 3400 block of 26 Avenue NE.

As the couple walked away, a man approached them and attempted to grab the male victim’s car keys, which were in his pocket.

A physical altercation ensued, and a bystander got involved, but the suspect eventually got the keys and tried to drive away – but he struck the female victim and nearby building first.

The woman had serious injuries but has since been released from hospital, according to CPS.

Later, witnesses reported the vehicle for driving recklessly near Sarcee Trail and Richmond Road SW.

CPS followed it via helicopter to Highway 8 and Stone Pine Way SW, where the suspect exited the vehicle and was arrested.