Carfentanil mixed with heroin seized by Airdrie RCMP; two arrested

An investigation into drug activity in Airdrie resulted in the seizure of several dangerous substances, including carfentanil that had been mixed with heroin.

The Airdrie RCMP's Crime Reduction Unit began an investigation into a local resident's suspected trafficking activities at the start of this year.

The investigation led them to arrest Cody Laine Constante, 26, on Jan. 7.

Officers searching his vehicle found a substance they believed was fentanyl, but tests later revealed it was actually carfentanil mixed with heroin.

Carfentanil is an elephant tranquilizer 5,000 times more toxic than heroin that has been increasingly mixed in with other illicit substances on the street, with deadly consequences.

Since Jan. 1, 2016, 126 people in Alberta have died from an overdose involving carfentanil.

The RCMP said their Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response team was brought in to deal with the substance in the vehicle, as well as help search a hotel room occupied by Constante and a woman, 27-year-old Jan-Anne Marie August, on Jan. 8.

August, also wanted on outstanding arrest warrants from Calgary police, was charged with two counts of failing to comply with recognizance and one count of obstuction.

She is in custody and will appear in Airdrie Provincial Court on Jan. 25.

Various other substances were discovered in the hotel room – Constante is also charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and carfentanil for the purpose of trafficking as well as possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He is in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.

RCMP said additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

“The danger posed by Carfentanil’s presence in our community cannot be overstated," said Airdrie RCMP detachment commander Insp. Kimberley Pasloske.

“We will continue efforts to reduce the harm of drugs in our community by disrupting drug trafficking.”