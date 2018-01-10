Clinical trial in Calgary discovers new treatment for rare disease

An international clinical trial conducted in Calgary has led to a new treatment that goes beyond just addressing the symptoms of a rare disease that causes the body’s connective tissue to harden over time.

Scleroderma can be deadly and manifests in many ways, often causing disfigurement and organ damage.

By combining a stem-cell transplant – using the patient’s own stem cells – with high doses of chemotherapy, researchers from the University of Calgary (U of C) said they were able to effectively stop the disease’s progression and improve their patient’s condition during the trial.

So far, six people have received the treatment at the Tom Baker Cancer Centre and Foothills Medical Centre, including Miaya Killips.

At 31, she was losing circulation and mobility in her hands and tests indicated the scleroderma was also affecting her lungs.

“I couldn’t even walk up a few stairs without being out of breath,” Killips said.

Dr. Jan Storek, a professor in the departments of medicine, oncology, microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases at the U of C, said the study examined if known, effective treatments for lymphoma and myeloma cancers could help patients with scleroderma.

“(Scleroderma) spreads through the body in much the same way some cancers spread, by using systems, like the blood, or the lymph nodes,” said Storek, who is also a physician with the Alberta Blood and Marrow Transplant Program at the Tom Baker and Foothills Medical Centre.

“Until now, options for treatment were mostly symptomatic and supportive … we didn’t have anything that could target the disease to slow its progress for the long-term, or stop it.”

Alongside Dr. Sharon LeClercq, a rheumatologist for Alberta Health Services and clinical associate professor in the Department of Medicine at the U of C’s Cumming School of Medicine, their team examined the effects of following up high-dose chemotherapy and radiation with a stem cell transplant in patients with scleroderma.

One year after she received the treatment, Killips said she can feel a real difference.