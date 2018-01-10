House fire leads Calgary police to arrest five for running drug lab

Five people have been charged by Calgary police after firefighters discovered suspicious materials in a residence that suggested it was a drug processing lab.

A fire at a home in the 0-100 block of Sherwood Mount NW was reported at approximately 7 p.m. on Jan. 3., according to the Calgary Police Service's (CPS) Strategic Enforcement Unit.

Crews extinguished the fire, which CPS said was contained to the front garage, and began searching the residence for additional damage and any occupants.

Firefighters observed 'numerous powder substances and packaging consistent with a drug processing lab,' according to the news release from CPS.

Calgary police were called and obtained a search warrant which was executed at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 4.

Nearly $10,000 in Canadian currency was seized along with an estimated $282,000 worth of drugs, including almost 300 grams of cocaine.

Heroin, methamphetamine, money counters, drug conversion equipment, a surveillance detection device and a loaded handgun were also recovered.

Police said they don't believe the fire was caused by drug activity, but by improper disposal of smoking materials.

Po Lo Yu, 45; Kim Ha Nguyen, 44; Thang Van Lam, 43; Kevin Do, 23; and Cynthia Kathy Yu, 21, face one count of each production of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds obtained by crime, possession of a restricted firearm, and three counts each of possession for the purpose of trafficking.