University of Calgary students wait for 'tangible plan' as judge delays sex offender's jail sentence

Pressure to expel a convicted sex offender, granted a semester of freedom before his jail sentence, is mounting against the University of Calgary.

Overnight, an online petition started Tuesday garnered more than 12,000 signatures demanding the institution expel the convicted sex offender.

As reported by Kamloops This Week, Connor Neurauter, a former junior hockey goaltender pleaded guilty to one count of sexual interference of a person under 16-years-old and was sentenced to a three-month prison sentence. But a decision made by the judge means he's not starting jail-time until May, so he can finish his semester studying science at the U of C.

Shelby Montgomery, president of the Consent Awareness and Sexual Education (CASE) club at the university said they recognize the U of C wasn't aware of Neurauter's delayed sentence and aren't at fault for the leniency applied to his case.

"Nonetheless, we were disappointed by their statement today and hoped they would reveal a tangible plan of action," said Montgomery.

"While we are pleased that both the University of Calgary and the Student's Union prioritized survivors in their statements, we hope that these are not their final responses and that they will uphold their commitments to addressing the threat of sexual violence on our campus."

The institution recently became aware of his conviction in British Columbia and confirmed the offender isn't currently on campus.