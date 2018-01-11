Calgary cancels naked family swim party

The City of Calgary won't allow a naked, family-friendly private swim event to go ahead at a public swim facility, they said Thursday.

Last week, Metro was first to report Calgary Nude Recreation's plans to hold the family-friendly nude swim at Southland Leisure Centre on Jan. 14 .

Shortly after, a petition was launched in opposition to the event, garnering 20,539 electronic signatures via change.org, as of 10:54 a.m. Thursday. Another petition surfaced opposing the original petition.

The City said Thursday that due to safety and security concerns due to volatile public commentary they would be cancelling the event.

“Safety and security are always our primary concern. Under the Terms and Conditions of facility rental agreements, The City reserves the right to cancel or amend permits should special circumstances arise. Unfortunately, recent events have created the potential to impact the safety of participants, public and staff, and required the cancellation of this booking,” said James McLaughlin, acting director of Calgary Recreation, in prepared release.