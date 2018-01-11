Calgary police lay charges in Dairy Queen sexual assault

Calgary police have charged a man in relation to a sexual assault that took place in a Dairy Queen earlier this week.

On Monday, Jan. 8, at about 5:15 p.m., a 16-year-old female employee was cleaning the men’s washroom at the Dairy Queen located at 1906 Centre St. N.E. According to police, she was approached by a man who told her he needed to use the bathroom.

The employee left to the women’s washroom. The man allegedly followed her, pushed her into a corner and touched her inappropriately while holding his hand over her mouth.

On Wednesday, a suspect was taken into custody.

Police have charged Colin Phillip Bull Shields, 23, of no fixed address, with one count of forcible confinement and one count of sexual assault.