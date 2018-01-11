Calgary police lay charges in Dairy Queen sexual assault
On Jan. 8, a female employee was followed into the washroom and allegedly assaulted
Calgary police have charged a man in relation to a sexual assault that took place in a Dairy Queen earlier this week.
On Monday, Jan. 8, at about 5:15 p.m., a 16-year-old female employee was cleaning the men’s washroom at the Dairy Queen located at 1906 Centre St. N.E. According to police, she was approached by a man who told her he needed to use the bathroom.
The employee left to the women’s washroom. The man allegedly followed her, pushed her into a corner and touched her inappropriately while holding his hand over her mouth.
On Wednesday, a suspect was taken into custody.
Police have charged Colin Phillip Bull Shields, 23, of no fixed address, with one count of forcible confinement and one count of sexual assault.
He will appear in court on Jan. 19.