Inglewood pushes back against 20-storey tower

The notion of a 20-storey development dubbed The Grid on the east side of Inglewood is meeting with opposition from the area's community association.

Brochures pitching the idea and asking for feedback went out to about 700 residents in the community according to B&A Planning Group, which has been retained to do consultation on the project.

Daniel MacGregor, senior planner with B&A said the developer – who wishes to remain anonymous at this point – understands that the proposal is bold for the former gas station site near the corner of 19 Street SE and 17 Avenue SE.

"We felt this particular site, at that part of Inglewood, the height could be appropriate. And with an appropriately designed and attractive building, it's something that will stand out but in the best possible way," said MacGregor.

The brochure for The Grid outlines the 20-storey, 173-unit residential tower, with 14 townhouses at the base, along with an amenity space and a café.

The brochure also points out that shading from the building would fall almost exclusively on 17 Avenue.

MacGregor noted that B&A has received 17 responses from residents since sending out the brochure. Five of those were letters of support, while the rest had questions of clarification.

However LJ Robertson, planning director for the Inglewood Community Association, said the proposal is completely out of line with the community's draft Area Redevelopment Plan (ARP), which is nearing completion.

"There's been some suggestion by the councillor's office that we need to entertain this conversation," said Robertson.

However she feels the proposed building's current height, which is triple the 20 meter limit in the ARP, is much more than a simple relaxation and is not up for discussion.

"The obvious impact of the height on surrounding residents through overlooking and shadowing is not something we consider to be minimal," said Robertson.

Aside from traffic concerns during the construction of the proposed building, which would have trucks driving near Piitoayis Family School, the community association feels the proposal is completely out of sync with Inglewood's historic character.

"It's basically putting a large phallic symbol in the middle of a historic community," said Robertson.

Coun. Gian Carlo Carra said he's been mischaracterized as being in favour of the project, but he is ready to have the conversation about the pros and cons of the proposition.

"This is density in an appropriate place, but it’s a very high building," said Carra.

He noted that the city needs to fund projects like the BRT line that will run past the site and the Bend in the Bow park, which will be adjacent to the proposed site.

He said density is the way to do that, but he's still wrestling with height, and he wants to hear from residents.