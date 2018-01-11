Innovate Calgary restructures into two seperate organizations

Innovation Calgary is going through a bit of a split – but don’t worry, it’s a good thing.

This month, the University of Calgary-partnered incubator organization is now two fully independent organizations.

The first, keeping the name Innovate Calgary, will remain inside the University of Calgary’s structure. Their mandate is to bring and nourish innovation and entrepreneurship within the university.

The second, new organization is dubbed Calgary Technologies Inc and will focus on growing the entrepreneurial community in Calgary, especially in the wake of the recent economic downturn.

“I think everyone in the city realizes it’s not business as usual, but we have an amazing opportunity in front of us to broaden out economic industry supports and increase the content of innovation-drive enterprises,” said Evan Hu, interim CEO of Calgary Technologies.

Hu hopes to expand the organization's entrepreneurship activities, like increasing their number of acceleration programs, and rebooting an investment program.

Hu said the split happened at a good time, as there were two distinct directions that Innovate Calgary wanted to go, and this allows them to be more focused in their goals.