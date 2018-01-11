Man arrested for ramming Calgary police car with F-350 truck

Calgary police have arrested a man in relation to the ramming of a CPS car on Wednesday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., officers noticed a suspicious Ford F-350 truck driving in a parking lot in the 1200 block of 37 Street SW.

As they were heading towards the truck, they noticed a person waving for help about 30 feet away from the truck, so they approached that person instead.

While talking to the person, the officer realized the suspicious truck was going to collide with them. The officer attempted to get out of the way but the car was hit on the driver's side back door.

After insuring the citizen was OK, officers contained the truck and called for assistance.

Members from the CPS Tactical Team arrived on scene and arrested the suspect without incident.

Joshua Alexander Wyllie, 21, of Calgary, has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon and one count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault with a weapon, driving while disqualified, possession of methamphetamine, failing to comply with a probation order, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with an unauthorized licence plate.