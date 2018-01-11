Man wanted for robbing, stomping on necks of convenience store clerks: Calgary police

Calgary police are searching for a man behind four convenience store robberies where the clerks were assaulted.

Each robbery followed a similar pattern: the suspect allegedly entered the store, brandished a weapon and jumped the counter before demanding the clerk open the cash register and lay on the floor. After stealing items, the police said the suspect stomped on the clerk's head or neck multiple times before fleeing.

The robberies occurred:

On Monday, July 24, 2017, at approximately 4:25 a.m., at the Mac's Convenience Store, 2905 14 St. S.W.

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, at approximately 3:30 a.m., at the 7 Eleven, 146-920 36 St. N.E.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017, at approximately 3:35 a.m., at the Mac's Convenience Store, 2905 14 St. S.W.

On Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, at approximately 10:50 p.m., at the Mac's Convenience Store, 4100 Marlborough Dr. N.E.

All of the clerks received minor injuries as a result.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 35 years old, about 5’10” to 6’ tall, with a slim build. In most robberies, he wore a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, along with a scarf or mask covering the lower half of his face, and gloves.