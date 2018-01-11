Suncor operations cease at base plant after 'process upset' knocks out power

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says operations have ceased at its oilsands base plant near Fort McMurray, Alta., after a temporary power loss Wednesday afternoon.

Company spokesperson Erin Rees would only describe the cause of the power loss as a "process upset" but says power was restored as of Wednesday night.

Rees says she cannot provide more detail because it's a "day to day operational issue."

She says the incident does not impact the safety of the company's employees or contractors.

Suncor is currently focused on a safe return to operations, Rees says.