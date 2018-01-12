Calgary police release photos of three suspects in convenience store robberies

Calgary police have released images of three men accused in two seperate convenience store robberies in an effort to identify them.

A release from CPS said the suspects are accused in two robberies, one on Nov. 29 and one on Dec. 3, that targeted a store in the 3900 block of 17 Avenue SE and the 5200 block of Marborough Drive NE, respectively.

In the first incident, which took place at approximately 3:30 a.m., a man allegedly produced a firearm and demanded cash from the till before fleeing on foot.

He's described by police as Caucasian, between 35 to 40 years old, roughly 6' tall and a heavy build. He was wearing a mask and all black except for his running shoes which had a white sole.

The second incident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. when two masked men allegedly entered the convenience store and allegedly stole cash from the cash register, as well as other merchandise.

CPS said when the store clerk returned to the front area, one suspect pointed a gun at him before striking him in the head with it.

The confrontation left the employee with a 2-inch gash, according to police.

One suspect is described as Caucasian and was wearing a black baseball hat, black gloves, blue hooded jacket, black pants and black shoes.

The other was wearing sunglasses, a grey hoodie, dark ripped jeans and brown runners with white soles.