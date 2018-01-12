Death of woman found in northeast alley not suspicious: Calgary police
Shianne Kim Thom was last seen leaving her home in Silver Springs on Dec. 28
The death of a 21-year-old woman whose body was found in Marlborough Park last week is not considered suspicious, according to Calgary police.
A news release on Friday said further details of Shianne Kim Thom's death will not be released, but said an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner did confirm her identify.
Police were called to the 1200 block of Maitland Drive NE at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 for reports a body had been discovered in an alley.
Thom was last seen leaving her home in Silver Springs on Dec. 28.
