Extreme cold sets new record for electricity demand in Alberta
The previous record was set in December 2017
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The latest cold snap has put record demand on Alberta's electrical grid, according to the Alberta Electric System Operator.
The AESO said on Twitter that demand for electricity reached a record average high of 11,697 MW an hour on Thursday, Jan. 11 between 5 and 6 p.m.
The previous record was set in December 2017, with an average demand of 11, 557 MH per hour.
Part of Alberta are currently under an extreme cold warning, including Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Strathmore, and Sundre, although Calgary is no longer on the list, according to Environment Canada.
The warnings are issued when temperatures or wind chills create an elevated risk of hypothermia or frostbite.
Temperatures in Calgary are expected to rise on Friday night and continue to be mild throughout the weekend.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
City on the rise: Halifax ranks fourth on global list of top travel spots for 2018
-
Update: Calgary nudist group threatens legal action after city cancels swim
-
Dozens charged after Nova Scotia police seize drugs, guns and vehicles
-
Omar Khadr settlement: Is it true that the deal saved Canada tens of millions?