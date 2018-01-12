Extreme cold sets new record for electricity demand in Alberta

The latest cold snap has put record demand on Alberta's electrical grid, according to the Alberta Electric System Operator.

The AESO said on Twitter that demand for electricity reached a record average high of 11,697 MW an hour on Thursday, Jan. 11 between 5 and 6 p.m.

The previous record was set in December 2017, with an average demand of 11, 557 MH per hour.

Part of Alberta are currently under an extreme cold warning, including Airdrie, Cochrane, Olds, Strathmore, and Sundre, although Calgary is no longer on the list, according to Environment Canada.

The warnings are issued when temperatures or wind chills create an elevated risk of hypothermia or frostbite.