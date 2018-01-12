MLA calls multiple departures from Calgary medical examiner's office 'deeply concerning'

The “abrupt” departure of three forensic pathologists from the Calgary medical examiner’s office is being described as a shock to the medical community.

In a letter to the Alberta’s acting minister of justice and solicitor general dated Dec. 20, Calgary-Mountainview MLA Dr. David Swann called news of the upcoming departures “deeply concerning.”

“These departing medical professionals make up 60 per cent of the complement of examiners from this office,” Swann wrote in a letter to Marlin Schmidt.

Currently, there are 10 medical examiners working in Alberta, split between offices in Edmonton and Calgary.

“Despite attempts by the government to frame this departure as for ‘private reasons,’ the fact that all three have announced their sudden retirement seems to indicate there is a deeper issue here that needs to be addressed,” Swann continued.

The OME conducts an investigation when a sudden death occurs, or a death which cannot be explained – including overdoses.

Determining the cause of death can take up to a year in some cases because of a backlog created by the growing opioid crisis in this province, according to Graeme Jones, chief toxicologist with Alberta’s OME.

“(The opioid crisis) has impacted both the laboratory and the pathologists … because we’re not just dealing with a single drug in most cases, we’re dealing often with multiple drugs,” Jones told Metro in June last year.

Swann said he wants the province to conduct a five-year review of the historic and current management practices of the OME in Alberta, including those of Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Elizabeth Brooks-Lim, who was appointed to the job in December 2016.

Schmidt said the ministry has a plan in place to maintain services, as the three medical examiners won’t leave their posts until the spring or summer of 2018.

“Since the start of Dr. Brooks-Lim’s tenure, significant strides have been made to invest in the services provided by the OCME,” Schmidt wrote.

“Examples of this include the appointment of two experienced Deputy Chief Medical Examiners, which has provided stability and a complementary level of leadership at both site offices, a process improvement project that is underway to obtain efficiencies in operations, and partnership in the production of quarterly opioid and substances of misuse reports by Alberta Health.”

Swann said on Thursday that he isn’t convinced.

“I, and some medical colleagues, are not reassured by the government contention that ‘transition and replacement plans are underway to ensure services continue,’” he said.