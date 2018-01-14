Cat yoga catching on at Calgary's Regal Cat Cafe

Forget downward dog, Calgarians can now limber up their cat-like reflexes during weekly Cats and Yoga classes at Regal Cat Café.

Kathleen Kotchon, a local yoga instructor, originally approached the owner of the café in October, offering to teach a cats and yoga class - and they've been doing so ever since.

“That’s how I got the best yoga teaching job in the city,” she said.

For $25, participants receive a complimentary tea or coffee, a full yoga class, and the opportunity to namaste and play with the cats afterwards.

Classes are held in the café's "Kitty Kingdom," and feature a relaxed Hatha yoga workout suitable for any level of experience.

Kotchon said hardcore yoga practitioners may not find the class challenging, but says the yoga is really secondary to the experience itself.

"The only people that put their feet behind their heads in my class are the cats,” said Kotchon, careful to emphasize that only creatures of the two-legged variety can take part in the workout.

“We do not put cats into poses. A friend of mine couldn't wrap their head around the concept and asked, ‘But, how do you get the cats to stay in the pose?'"

Kotchon said Cats and Yoga has been an overwhelming success, each class selling out almost immediately.

Andrea McGraw-Alcock, a first-timer to the class, said the cats could be a little distracting, but that was as expected.

"I have two cats at home, so whenever I try to do yoga at home I always get the same sort of vibe. You just work around them, it’s part of the process."

McGraw-Alcock said just hearing the words "yoga" and "cats" was enough to peak her interest in checking out the class.

"I came for a gentle stretch and to hang out with the kitties. It was great; really relaxing. The cats were really intense first thing, a little rambunctious, but after we got going they chilled out and relaxed. Some people even had a cat on their mat the whole time which was awesome."

Before they get a chance to practice their warrior or tree poses while mingling with the classes, the cats at Regal Cat Café are all screened, socialized and available for adoption through the café's partnership with the MEOW Foundation.