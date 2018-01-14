Calgary's cost-saving program short staffed: Report

The money-saving Zero-Based Review (ZBR) program had staff setbacks in 2017 and that could reduce potential savings for taxpayers, according to a report going to a council committee.

The ZBR program sees independent consultants reviewing city departments and looking for cost saving opportunities that would not impact service delivery.

The city has conducted eight ZBR reviews on various departments since 2012, finding an estimated $57.3 million in potential annual savings each year, although savings realized so far are at $27.3 million.

The report going before the city's Priorities and Finance Committee on Tuesday warns that savings found in 2017 are more modest than those realized before.

"This is due to resourcing challenges in the ZBR team throughout the year, including the loss of one position and delays in hiring staff," reads the report.

Coun. Sean Chu, vice chair of the Priorities and Finance Committee, said the hiring freeze may have played a role in the hiring delay.

"This (program) is very important to save money, but at the same time, they're short staffed. What are you supposed to do?" asked Chu. "Make an exception to the rule?"

He said the ZBR program as a whole is working, and the thinks the city needs to do more like this.

The report shows annual savings that have been realized so far. Some departments, such as Roads, have found better-than expected savings by implementing recommendations from outside consultants.