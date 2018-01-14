Hawaiian vacation almost goes nuclear for Calgarians

Calgarian Lori-Anne Sibbald was just getting ready to start her day in Poipu, Kauai, when she received a text message alert at 8 a.m. that a nuclear missile was headed their way.

“I was sitting on the lanai of our condo drinking coffee and listening to the waves hit the beach when the alert came in,” said Sibbald via Facebook messenger.

The emergency alert, sent by the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, read, “Ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii. Immediate shelter. This is not a drill.”

The agency has since stated that the alert was sent in error by an individual working there.

“Initially I thought it must be a joke or a spam type message, but I realized in fact, it was a legit alert,” Sibbald said.

She immediately started googling the alert, initially convinced it was a hoax.

“I started thinking if there really was an emergency, surely there would be sirens,” she said.

Within 15 minutes however, Sibbald received a second text alert, this time followed immediately by sirens.

She remained calm throughout, continuing to search online for information, while Lucie Pratte, a retired teacher from Calgary who was travelling with Sibbald, went and took a shower.

“What would we do, really? We're on an island and it's nuclear, so really, there's no options for us. At least it will be quick? And it's a beautiful place to die I suppose.”

Neighbours in her condo building joked that they were going to die without their makeup on, and lamented the irony of a nuclear attack occurring on their first day of vacation.

Sibbald said no one seemed particularly panicked, most being in vacation-mode and oblivious to the alerts. Pratte didn’t even receive the alert on her phone.

Of the experience, Sibbald said it was most disturbing in the aftermath.

“I am perturbed it took them over half an hour to realize there was an error made and to send out the update. One would think the update should have followed the alert within minutes,” she said.

“When I think Hawaii, I think tropical, beautiful beaches and weather, not a strong military presence and strategic positioning,” said Sibbald.

The experience didn’t put a damper on their trip, but Sibbald said she will consider alternate destinations in the future.

“For the next couple of years, I will rethink vacations in the U.S. in general. [There is] too much political volatility right now, [and] lots of other places in the world to go.”

Hawaiian politicians were quick to condemn the error on Saturday.

Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said the system Hawaii residents have been told to rely on failed miserably.

"Clearly, government agencies are not prepared and lack the capacity to deal with emergency situations," he said.