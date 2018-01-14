Shooting in NE Calgary leaves one man in hospital
Three suspects have been arrested
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Three people are in custody after an early morning shooting that left one man in hospital.
At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Calgary police were called to the 100 block of Marlyn Place N.E. for reports a man had been shot inside a home.
The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition with a single gunshot wound, but is now stable and no longer in life-threatening condition.
Charges are pending against the three suspects. Calgary police continue to investigate.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Three cheers to the ballsy French women who called out the fury of the #MeToo phenomenon
-
George Chuvalo lacks capacity to decide on his marriage, judge rules
-
Donald Trump tried to show you he’s sane and stable. His week became a running fiasco
-
Vodka shots and ‘I love you’ texts — How two Canadian couples in Hawaii prepared for the end