Shooting in NE Calgary leaves one man in hospital

Three suspects have been arrested

Calgary police are currently investigating the incident.

Three people are in custody after an early morning shooting that left one man in hospital.

At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Calgary police were called to the 100 block of Marlyn Place N.E. for reports a man had been shot inside a home.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition with a single gunshot wound, but is now stable and no longer in life-threatening condition.

Charges are pending against the three suspects. Calgary police continue to investigate.

