Calgary police member charged in alleged domestic matter
Allegations include the use of CPS information technology resources
A
A
Calgary's police service has charged one of their own in connection with an alleged domestic matter.
The complaint dates back to Sept. 1, 2015 – but for the privacy and protection of the victim, the release of information about the nature of the domestic matter was sparse.
In a release, police said they completed an investigation and consulted the Edmonton Crown Prosecutor's office about the case, which recommended charges.
On Monday, Jan. 15, the member was charged with one count of criminal harassment and one count of breach of trust.
Police say the trust breach is connected to allegations that the member used CPS information technology resources during the domestic offence.
The member is now on administrative leave, and their status will be reviewed.
