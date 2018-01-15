Calgary police officer faces charges of criminal harassment, breach of trust
CALGARY — The Calgary Police Service says it has charged an officer with criminal harassment in an alleged domestic matter.
Police say the domestic conflict unit received a complaint in December dating back to Sept. 1, 2015.
Upon completing an investigation, the police consulted the Edmonton Crown prosecutor's office, which recommended charges.
The officer also faces one count of breach of trust related to an alleged use of police information technology during the alleged offence.
No further details are being released.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave.
