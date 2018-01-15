Two charged with attempted murder after shooting sends man to hospital: Calgary police
The victim is now in serious but stable condition
Two people have been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man in a targeted incident on Sunday, according to the Calgary Police Service.
CPS said officers were called to the 100 block of Marlyn Place NE just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 14 and found a man who had been shot.
The victim was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but has since been upgraded to serious but stable, according to CPS.
Three people at the scene were taken into custody for questioning, police said, and one was later released without charges.
The others, a man and a woman, were arrested: Robert William Linfoot, 41, and Kayla Hellstrom, 23, face one count each of attempted murder and break and enter to commit robbery.
Linfoot is also charged with obstruction.
It's believed that the suspects and victim knew each other.
CPS said the investigation is still in its early stages and more charges are likely to be laid.
Anyone with information is asked to call CPS' non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
