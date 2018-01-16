Druh Farrell to push for better Calgary sidewalk clearing

Coun. Druh Farrell says she'll be leading the charge on getting people to shovel their gosh darn sidewalks in a timely fashion.

"I'm seeking improvement," said Farrell. "We really couldn't do much worse."

She said the notice of motion, which should be tabled on Jan. 29, will look at several issues.

Number one is improving compliance from property owners who aren't shovelling within 24 hours of the snowfall.

"Right now we don't have a fine, and we should be looking at a fine," said Farrell. "Too frequently we wait for a Chinook to do the work."

Homeowners can be billed for labour if a city of Calgary crew ends up clearing their sidewalk, but otherwise the bylaw lacks teeth.

She wants to explore if it would be possible for the city to follow its own bylaws in terms of cleaning sidewalks on city property within 24 hours. Further, she'd like improvements to the 311 reporting service, because it allows for complaints about roads, but not sidewalks.

Farrell said we spend about about $2.5 million annually on clearing city sidewalks, while Ottawa – a slightly smaller city – spends $8.7 million.

"We have more slips and falls than any other province in Canada except Saskatchewan," said Farrell. "So there is a cost associated in it."

Kirk Reynolds, Calgary COO with Spinal Cord Injury Alberta, said all Calgarians should be able to get behind changes that allow people to lead a more inclusive and accessible life.

"I think that if Druh wants to lead that, our clients and our organization would firmly stand behind her."

Reynolds said some communities are better than others in keeping sidewalks accessible.