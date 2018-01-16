'Feel like a monster:' Former Young Canadians worker may have crossed the line

CALGARY — A longtime employee of a performance group that entertains at the Calgary Stampede says he "feels like a monster" and may have crossed the line with a number of young, male performers.

Philip Heerema, who is 55, is on trial facing 20 charges including child pornography, sexual assault, luring a child via a computer and inciting sexual contact with a youth.

Police began investigating in January 2014 after they received a complaint from a student and his parents of an inappropriate relationship with a "person of authority" in The Young Canadians troupe.

In an interview with police in June 2015, which was played in court, Heerema says he considered the students to be friends but may have crossed the line in discussing sexuality with them.

He also told the investigating officer that he feels like a monster and a horrible human being.