'Feel like a monster:' Former Young Canadians worker may have crossed the line
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
CALGARY — A longtime employee of a performance group that entertains at the Calgary Stampede says he "feels like a monster" and may have crossed the line with a number of young, male performers.
Philip Heerema, who is 55, is on trial facing 20 charges including child pornography, sexual assault, luring a child via a computer and inciting sexual contact with a youth.
Police began investigating in January 2014 after they received a complaint from a student and his parents of an inappropriate relationship with a "person of authority" in The Young Canadians troupe.
In an interview with police in June 2015, which was played in court, Heerema says he considered the students to be friends but may have crossed the line in discussing sexuality with them.
He also told the investigating officer that he feels like a monster and a horrible human being.
Heerema, who has pleaded not guilty, told the officer he never thought he was manipulating the students and hopes they don't feel it was assault or abuse.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police nab suspected TV thieves 'red handed' in Lower Sackville
-
Human rights complaint filed against Chilliwack trustee who called gender transition 'abuse'
-
The tax on beer is going up this spring — and brewers are not happy about it
-
Malnourished and chained to beds: Parents arrested after 13 children found in dark, foul-smelling house