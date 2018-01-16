Hometown experimenters Raleigh return to Calgary for spotlight show

After a year of shopping their experimental, indie rock around the globe, Raleigh is returning home with a concert at the historic King Eddy.

Powerhouse Bloom, released in the latter half of 2017, once again has the band striking new sonic ground within the Calgary and Alberta music scene.

“Our arrangements or song writing have always stemmed from an experimental or adventurous approach, but, particularly on this last album and moving forward in test driving new material, we’ve really been utilizing the studio as part of the palette for experimentation,” said songwriter Brock Geiger.

The creation of the album also garnered support from a wide range of Canadian talent, such as members of Broken Social Scene acting as producers, Graham Lessard acting as sound engineering (having worked with Timbre Timbre and the Alabama Shakes in the past) and Tragically Hip producer Nyles Spencer dropped in on a session.

“I love recording. It’s almost like painting,” fellow writer and band member Clean Anais said.

“You go into a room with other creative people and you collaborate. What you come out of the studio with is always so much better and bigger than what you could have come up with by yourself. It’s a really cool process – you get to watch something grow every day.”