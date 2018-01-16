IOC officials in town to hear Calgary Winter Olympic plan

International Olympic Committee (IOC) officials are in Calgary this week, surveying the city’s potential for a 2026 Winter Olympic bid.



The City of Calgary released a statement Tuesday, saying the IOC is visiting the city in advance of the bid in order to provide support and resources to help make a bid stronger. Previously, the city said, the IOC would visit cities only to listen and evaluate pitches.



While in town, the IOC team will be visiting the winter sports facilities in Calgary and the surrounding area to fact-find and listen to the city’s plan for hosting the Games, including exploring venues, event coordination, evaluating transportation and security - among other things.



Calgary is the first city to be engaged in the new Interested Cities approach with the IOC.