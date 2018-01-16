News / Calgary

New Central Library partners with Lukes Drug Mart for local cafe

Lukes will be the official beverage and snack destination within the library

Collaborators Eric Hendry and Gareth Lukes.

There’s no finer pairing than a good book and a tasty beverage.

Calgary’s New Central Library has now found it’s beverage pairing in the form of Lukes café, which will operate on Level 0 and Level 1 of the new library.

The project is a collaboration between Gareth Lukes – the third generation owner of the iconic Lukes Drug Mart – and Eric Hendry, local chef behind restaurants like Model Milk and Bar Von Der Fels.

Officials hope Lukes will become a destination spot within the library for local food and space to stimulate discussion and learning.

