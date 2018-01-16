New Central Library partners with Lukes Drug Mart for local cafe
Lukes will be the official beverage and snack destination within the library
There’s no finer pairing than a good book and a tasty beverage.
Calgary’s New Central Library has now found it’s beverage pairing in the form of Lukes café, which will operate on Level 0 and Level 1 of the new library.
The project is a collaboration between Gareth Lukes – the third generation owner of the iconic Lukes Drug Mart – and Eric Hendry, local chef behind restaurants like Model Milk and Bar Von Der Fels.
Officials hope Lukes will become a destination spot within the library for local food and space to stimulate discussion and learning.
