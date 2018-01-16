Seton theatre fire caused by electrical malfunction: Calgary Fire Department

An investigation into a fire that left a southeast Cineplex theatre with significant damage last year was caused by an electrical malfunction, the Calgary Fire Department said Tuesday.

In a news release, the CFD said structural damage from the Nov. 4 fire prevented firefighters from getting in to investigate for several weeks.

Crews were called to Seton Crescent SE to reports of smoke coming from the movie theatre, which was under contruction at the time.

The fire damaged an auditorium, major electrical arteries and HVAC units on the roof, according to the CFD, which said there was also "significant" smoke damage throughout the building.

The CFD's investigation determined the fire was caused by "unknown electrical failure or malfunction in row two" of the theatre's VIP 1 auditorium.