UCP draft post-secondary policy 'trying to create a problem': Marlin Schmidt

Optional student association membership, freedom of speech policies and advanced-education funding based on demand for skills – these are some of the mandates in store for higher-ed should the United Conservative Party take provincial leadership in 2019.

In a UCP constitutional document obtained by Metro News, and seen circulating the web online, the province's newest party has some changes in store for advanced education.

What seems like harmless policy, aligning funding of degree programs according to the demand of certain skills, and rebalancing funding between university programs and skills training, sets off alarm bells for the current Advanced Education Minister, Marlin Schmidt.

"He's talking about aligning and rebalancing the funding that universities and colleges get," said Schmidt. "He's not being honest, he's talking about cuts to the system."

Metro attempted to reach the United Conservative caucus but did not hear back by press time.

Another policy, which dates back to the Wildrose Party's constitutional mandates from November 2015, is allowing students the right to choose whether or not they want to be a part of their students' association.

"Right now students have the option to opt out of quite a few of their current fees," said Reed Larsen, chair of the Council of Alberta University Students. "I think what this is getting to is the core membership fees...I do believe these membership fees are integral to the function of our associations and they are a part of the mandate that's been given to us by the province of Alberta's legislation."

Schmidt also weighed in on the policy, underlining the importance of associations.

"It highlights the fact that the UCP is really the Wildrose 2.0," said Schmidt. "This could do significant damage."

The UCP is also proposing a policy that would ask institutions to guarantee freedom of speech and assembly for all students and staff on campus – something Schmidt said is already laid out not only with policy at post-secondaries but in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.