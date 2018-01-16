Winnipeg police looking for suspect possibly in Calgary area
Matthew Marjanovic, of Winnipeg, is wanted in connection with the death of Mustafa Peyawary
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) Homicide Unit is looking for a suspect who may be in the Calgary area.
In a news release, the WPS said 29-year-old Matthew Marjanovic, of Winnipeg, is wanted in connection with the death of Mustafa Peyawary on Aug. 13, 2017.
WPS believes Marjanovic is in the Vancouver, Edmonton or Calgary area.
Police said he is considered armed and dangerous, and cautioned the public against approaching him.
Marjanovic is male, Caucasian and 5'6" tall. He weighs approximately 140 pounds and has short brown hair, brown eyes, and "numerous" tattoos, according to WPS.
Anyone with information about his wherabouts or the investigation is asked to contact the WPS Homicide Unit at 1-204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-204-786-8477.
