Androgyny and home videos in MDLSX

The gender debate and the struggle to define one’s own body is not just a Canadian or even North American issue.

MDLSX is an explosion of music, video and androgyny, using a mix of actual home movies from performer Silvia Calderoni’s life, and a healthy dose of storytelling from books, news articles and more.

The show hails from Italy, and brings a global perspective to an important issue.

“Her whole life she’s fought a lot, mostly in Italy, with her parents, because she looks like a man but didn’t want to be defined as a man,” director Daniela Nicolò explained. “She would prefer to stay in-between. But, even in Italy, there’s a lot of tension about this (issue), especially in adolescence when you’re leaving school.”

Calderoni is a long-time collaborator with Nicolò’s company Motus. She’s played a number of androgynous roles for the company, including Antigone in a Motus’s production of the Shakespeare play (which also made its way through Calgary a number of years ago).

Eventually, Nicolò and Calderoni decided to push their partnership further, to tell Calderoni’s life story.

“The name of our group means movement, it’s a Latin word,” Nicolò said. “So, this idea of movement, or the freedom of movement, between borders – physical borders or even the borders we have in the perceptions of others. I started to collect a lot of articles about gender, and I tried to really create a network of texts that can be interwoven with her biography.”

While the performer on stage is strong and confident in telling the story, the use of Calderoni’s own home videos show a young, boyish girl who shies away and covers her face.

Italy was not a country very accepting of Calderoni, but as she has changed, so have the time – it’s important to note her parents have become more open-minded, and they’ve reached an understanding.

It’s that understanding, that spark of questions and clarifications, that Nicolò’s hopes to imbue with local audiences when the show stops by the Theatre Junction Grand, as part of this year’s annual High Performance Rodeo.