Body found in Calgary parking lot; multiple people taken in for questioning

Calgary police are investigating what they call a suspicious death in the Rosscarrock neighbourhood west of downtown.

Police were called to a home just after 10:30 p.m. to check out a reported disturbance.

When officers arrived, "numerous people" were seen fleeing what police believe was a house party.

The body of a man was discovered in a mall parking lot across the street and multiple people were taken in for questioning.

Police say no charges have been laid yet and that an autopsy is expected to be performed in the coming days.