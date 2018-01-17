Executive director Vicki Stroich steps down from Alberta Theatre Projects

After 16 years with the company, including a turbulent funding year in 2017, executive director Vicki Stroich will be resigning from her role with Alberta Theatre Projects.

“ATP has great opportunities ahead of it with the support of this community,” said Stroich in a statement. “I am looking forward to reconnecting to my work with artists and applying all that I have learned at ATP in my time as a dramaturg, programmer and, more recently, as executive director to new projects."

Stroich started with ATP in 1999 as a University of Calgary intern, but didn’t join the company in a full-time position until 2001. During her time she led new play development, and eventually took over the role of executive direction in Nov. 2013.

In 2017, ATP – like the rest of the industry – was hit hard by a drop on corporate funding for the arts. Stroich led a successful fundraising campaign and began discussions to move to a new funding model.

She leaves the company to pursue opportunities as a theatre artist. She’ll be working on new plays with Calgary’s Ghost River Theatre and Nakai Theatre in Whitehorse.

"Vicki poured her heart, mind and soul into ATP, including leading as Executive Director through difficult times for the arts in Calgary,” said ATP board chair Anne Brown.

“Whether representing the company here at home, on the national scene or beyond our borders, she brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to the task.