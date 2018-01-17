Man taken to Calgary hospital in life-threatening condition after downtown vehicle collision

A man is in life-threatening condition after a multi-vehicle collision downtown, according to Calgary EMS.

Spokesperson Adam Loria said they were called to the intersection of 9 Ave and 2 St SW at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday and assessed three adults for injuries.

Images on social media show a white vehicle flipped upside-down in the intersection.

Two of the people were unhurt, but a man was taken to Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition.

Loria said EMS was still on scene at 12 p.m. but wrapping up, although traffic is expected to be delayed for several hours while Calgary police investigate.

On Twitter, Calgary Transit said several bus routes were being affected by the collision.