Man taken to Calgary hospital in life-threatening condition after downtown vehicle collision
Images on social media show a white vehicle flipped upside-down in the intersection
A man is in life-threatening condition after a multi-vehicle collision downtown, according to Calgary EMS.
Spokesperson Adam Loria said they were called to the intersection of 9 Ave and 2 St SW at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday and assessed three adults for injuries.
Images on social media show a white vehicle flipped upside-down in the intersection.
Two of the people were unhurt, but a man was taken to Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition.
Loria said EMS was still on scene at 12 p.m. but wrapping up, although traffic is expected to be delayed for several hours while Calgary police investigate.
On Twitter, Calgary Transit said several bus routes were being affected by the collision.
The Route 112 and Route 18 bus stops #8651 and #8652 are currently closed, as well as the Route 300 and Route 302 stop #3883.
