Man with stolen handgun arrested in Calgary restaurant
The gun was loaded when Calgary police discovered it
A
A
A Chestermere man carrying a stolen handgun was arrested by Calgary police over the weekend.
On Jan. 14, just after midnight, the Gang Suppression Unit entered a restaurant in the 2400 block of 4 Street SW during a routine patrol. Officers approached a group of people at their table and asked to speak with one of them. When the man stood up and moved away, officers saw a handgun on the seat where he had been sitting.
Police determined the gun to be a loaded Browning 1911 .22-caliber handgun that was reported stolen from Golden, B.C.
Tommy Tran Nguyen, 28, has been charged with carrying a firearm in a careless manner, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibite or restricted firearm, possession of restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The Gang Suppression Unit regularly carries out premise walkthroughs. In 2017, they conducted 2,349 licensed premise walkthroughs, ejecting individuals from those premises in 162 of the cases.
