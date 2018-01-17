Man with stolen handgun arrested in Calgary restaurant

A Chestermere man carrying a stolen handgun was arrested by Calgary police over the weekend.

On Jan. 14, just after midnight, the Gang Suppression Unit entered a restaurant in the 2400 block of 4 Street SW during a routine patrol. Officers approached a group of people at their table and asked to speak with one of them. When the man stood up and moved away, officers saw a handgun on the seat where he had been sitting.

Police determined the gun to be a loaded Browning 1911 .22-caliber handgun that was reported stolen from Golden, B.C.

Tommy Tran Nguyen, 28, has been charged with carrying a firearm in a careless manner, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibite or restricted firearm, possession of restricted/prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a weapon obtained by crime and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.