Olympics on a dime? That's what the IOC says Calgary could do

Calgary isn't only allowed to link up with Whistler or other jurisdictions for a bid, they're encouraged to do so.

Councillors met with the International Olympic Committee representatives in Calgary Wednesday morning, while Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games Executive the group's director teleconferenced in. Mayor Naheed Nenshi was there and gave the IOC a high-level look at how the City of Calgary is engaging its residents about the potential for a 2026 bid.

Later, in a telephone conference with reporters, Dubi laid out how the IOC would be looking to cut costs of the Games. Some of the examples included "right-sizing" temporary venues and not imposing limits or requirements on the size of venues.

"If you go to any event you will see a number of tents, some of them are not fully utilized," Dubi said. "These are things that seem very mundane, but you cut one Mag and Bag (security) you cut energy, you cut technology, three waves of people attending to the Mag and Bag – you really have to go into the details."

He said there's more flexibility in the design of the International Broadcast Centre in terms of how high the ceilings have to be, and where HVAC systems are and aren't needed.

From the beginning of the candidature process, Dubi said the IOC has told cities they are willing to contribute $925 million USD in financial incentives to host.

"This is a number that's growing because we have success from this standpoint in the past, commercially, and Games after Games organizers receive higher numbers every time and we're very proud to contribute substantially," Dubi said.

"We have at present time a number that's preliminary for the simple reason that we're renegotiating the top agreements."

He said final numbers will depend on the negotiations.

When asked if Calgary could host the Olympics without a new arena, Dubi said the answer would lie in the city's bid package. But he did say that partnering with other Canadian jurisdictions like B.C. for certain events isn't just allowed, it's encouraged.

"We are very open to solutions," Dubi said. "It's very good news that the vision is to work with Vancouver or Whistler."