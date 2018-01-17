Two sought by Calgary Homicide Unit in suspicious death investigation

Homicide detectives in Calgary are looking for two people of interest regarding a suspicious death investigation that was launched on Tuesday night.

On Jan. 16, police said they were called to a home in the Rossacarrock neighbourhood, west of downtown, just after 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 16 to check out a reported disturbance.

When officers arrived, "numerous people" were seen fleeing what investigators believe was a house party.

The body of a man in his 20s was discovered in a mall parking lot across the street and multiple people were taken in for questioning, according to CPS.

An autopsy is expected to be performed in the coming days, but the man's name will not be released until his family is notified.

The CPS Homicide Unit said Wednesday morning they want to speak to Christian Whitebear and Matthew Crane-Watchmaker about the death.

Whitebear is also wanted on warrants for unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless driving, failing to attend court and operating a bicycle on transit property.

The 25 year old is described as Indigenous, roughly 5’11” tall and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Crane-Watchmaker is wanted by CPS on warrants for failing to comply with probation and using an LRT without a valid pass.

The 19 year old is described as Indigenous, approximately 5’10” tall and 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he also has a tattoo on the side of his neck.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police non-emergency number, 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.