Video of smash and grab robbery at Calgary jewelry store released
Two suspects broke display cases at Heirlooms Antiques and took items before fleeing
Calgary police have released video footage of a robbery that happened last month at an antique store in the city's southeast.
Police said two men entered Heirlooms Antiques Calgary at 101-7004 Macleod Tr. SE on Dec. 19 at 1:40 pm.
One man threatened employees with a gun while the other smashed display cases and grabbed jewelry.
He put the stolen jewelry in two black duffel bags and the suspects fled on foot.
The second suspect was wearing a black jacket with the hood up, a black face mask with a skeleton graphic on it, blue track pants, a black ball cap and was also carrying a large black duffel bag.
Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
