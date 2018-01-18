Accalaimed harm reduction documentary The Stairs to screen in Calgary

After decades on the streets, Marty, Greg and Roxanne routinely perform social work while struggling to maintain their newly-found stability.

As documented in The Stairs, the best way to continue the conversation around the opioid crisis and harm reduction is to hear from the people directly involved.

Marty was so addicted at one point he stopped for a hit before going to the hospital to treat a gunshot.

Roxanne struggled with a life as sex worker, using opiates and being a good mother.

Greg, a biracial child of the 60s, is consumed with a legal case hinging on a police officer’s excessive force.

The documentary focuses on these three subjects as they try to make a difference in their Toronto neighbourhood.

“I had a very basic idea when I started, just to humanize lifestyles that had been dehumanized,” said director Hugh Gibson. “We see the impact of that now, in so many ways, from how the issue is treated to respect for peoples lives and well being, to the misinformation that’s disseminated. The issues are discussed a lot now, but how often do we hear from the people most directly affected? This was one of the reasons I wanted to make this film.”

Gibson only discovered these issues when he was tasked to make two educational films in 2011 – aimed at sex workers and crack users.

“They were my guides, the community,” he said. “I relied on them to show me and tell me everything I didn’t know. Fortunately they were very giving with their time, and wanted to invite me into their world.”

He hopes the documentary will highlight what an asset it is for agencies to employ people with real life experience in these situations.