Calgary not on Amazon HQ2 shortlist

Like a middle-schooler checking the results of a cheer tryout list — Calgary didn't make the Amazon HQ2 cut.

But don't worry Canada, thanks to Toronto, the only Canadian city on the list of 20 potential locales for the second headquarters, our country, true north strong and free, isn't out of the running yet.

On Thursday, Amazon announced their short list, whittled down from more than 200 cities.

The company plans to invest more than $5 billion into the forthcoming headquarters and hire 50,000 highly paid employees in the city housing it.

After an enthusiastic bid process by Calgary's Economic Development, including a $500,000 budget for marketing, the city ultimately wasn't a part of the short list.