Calgary police seek high-risk domestic offender wanted on warrants

Calgary police are seeking a man wanted on domestic offences.

Ernest Marcel Boostrom, 52, is a high-risk domestic offender currently being monitored by the Habitual Offender Management and Enforcement (HOME) Team.

Police say he is now being sought in relation to 15 criminal warrants.

Boostrom is 5’7” tall and 160 pounds with a medium build. He has black hair and brown eyes.