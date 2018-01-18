Car2go asks to pay extra to ignore Calgary parking time limits

Car2go is hoping to tweak the rules with the City of Calgary that would enable the company to pay out the extra minutes their cars spend in parking zones when their vehicles time out.

Currently, if a car is parked in a two-hour zone more than the allowed time and it's caught, the car can be ticketed and towed to the Calgary Parking Authority lot.

The request came during a meeting where several councillors brought up citizen concerns about so-called clustering of the branded fleet, while city officials reiterated that the cars are treated just like regular vehicles and don't have any special privileges.

"Doing this would be a win for all of the stakeholders," said car2go Calgary general manager Jon Wycoco. "The city wouldn't need to spend time and resources on enforcing this type of infraction."

Wycoco said the company only gets slapped with "a handful" of the overtime infractions every week because 98 per cent of movements are done by members and few cars exceed the time limits.

The adjustment, he said, would give the CPA more revenue, and would help car2go make their business more efficient.

Wycoco also asked for an open dialogue with the city on how much car2go pays for residential parking permissions.

Coun. Evan Woolley questioned the requests, wondering why the car share company wanted to pay more for overtime spent in zones if it's a rare occurrence.