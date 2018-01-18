Councillors want term limits and recall process for Calgary council

Got voter's remorse?

Coun. Joe Magliocca wants to give voters the ability to recall their councillor.

It's part of a larger notice of motion that could see a three-term limit imposed on Calgary city councillors.

"Every politician has an expiry date – and after a certain period of time they start doing pet projects," said the Ward 2 councillor.

Magliocca was just re-elected to his second term in office in the fall, and said he would absolutely stop after his third term, or possibly sooner, regardless of the outcome of this motion.

He said limits are needed because incumbent councillors have incredible advantages with name recognition and fundraising potential when compared with challengers.

"You're miles and miles ahead of everybody and it's really unfair," he said.

Every incumbent who ran in 2016's election was returned to council. The only new faces won in wards where the incumbent chose not to run again.

Magliocca said the four new councillors who were elected to council are amazing, and he hopes his motion will help get more new ideas and enthusiasm for ideas at city hall.

His motion has the backing of Coun. Sean Chu.