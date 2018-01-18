Drug testing at Calgary's supervised consumption site being assessed: Province

Even though Calgary’s preferred drug is meth, people are overdosing on opioids in far greater numbers, according to new research from the University of Calgary (U of C).

A study involving 370 participants in Calgary who use substances found 65 per cent had used meth, and 28 per cent reported knowingly using fentanyl – an opioid often legally prescribed for pain that is increasingly crudely replicated on the street.

But the study’s principal investigator Dr. Katrina Milaney, an assistant professor in community rehabilitation and disability studies at the U of C’s Cumming School of Medicine, said 40 per cent of participants who accidentally overdosed in the past year had overdosed on fentanyl.

“(Fentanyl) was three or four on the list of most frequently used drugs, but it was the one people were overdosing on the most,” Milaney told Metro.

She noted 38 per cent of those who had overdosed in the past year said they didn’t know what they were taking when it happened, and 57 per cent didn’t know how strong the substance was.

“Particularly surprising was that when people experienced an overdose … they didn’t necessarily know they were taking an opioid, and they also didn’t know how strong that drug was. People think they’re buying something else, and they’re basically being poisoned,” Milaney explained.

Last year, there were nearly two deaths a day in Alberta from opioid-related overdoses, including fentanyl – the most-recent data from the province shows 482 people died in the first nine months of 2017, a 40 per cent increase over the previous year.

“We sort of understood that we had a crisis in our province, based on the number of overdoses that have been reported, but I don't think we had a lot of information about who has been affected by this crisis, what types of people were using substances in our city, and the impact of opioid overdoses in particular,” said Milaney. “This research has really given us a strong evidence base to support that anecdotal evidence we knew already.”

Her team’s research, in partnership with Alberta Health, helped inform the creation of Calgary’s first supervised consumption site at the Sheldon M. Chumir Health Centre downtown.

An interim site began offering services in November and was visited more than 2,500 times before a permanent one opened on Jan. 15, according to Alberta Health Services and Safeworks, the harm-reduction agency that operates the site.

Milaney said 40 per cent of study participants reported injecting substances alone, which she called a “huge concern.”

“The risk of death is obviously very high when you’re by yourself,” she said. “The big idea is to either reduce or eliminate the number of people who die because of an overdose because they’re in a supervised site.”

Drug testing, currently offered at some supervised consumption sites in B.C., is one of the key things to consider as more sites are established across the province, according to the associate professor.

“There is a way to actually test your drugs before you use them, to make sure they don’t contain an opioid or fentanyl,” Milaney said. “That would be a really important service for us to think about, as we start to address the particular issue of people not knowing what they’re taking before they take it.”

A statement to Metro from Associate Health Minister Brandy Payne's office said Alberta’s Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health is "actively assessing" using drug testing kits in Alberta.

"This assessment includes reviewing both the current evidence and experiences in jurisdictions that have introduced testing, such as British Columbia, and discussions with Alberta Health Services and community harm-reduction agencies," a spokesperson said.

"A final recommendation will be made in consultation with the Minister’s Opioid Emergency Response Commission."

No timeline was indicated.

The research in Calgary was done with the help of nearly 20 community agencies between June and August 2017. Similar studies were also done in Red Deer and Medicine Hat.

Milaney said one statistic that surprised her was that 24 per cent of Calgary respondents said they began using substances, including liquor, before the age of 12.

“I think that’s really troubling, but also important information if we want to start thinking about what is a good target population if we want to start building interventions, or do work around prevention,” she said, and added there’s a lot more work that needs to be done aside from offering supervised consumption services.