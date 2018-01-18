Five arrested in month-long stolen car investigation; Calgary police

Five men have been arrested and more than $180,000 worth of stolen property has been recovered following a stolen vehicle investigation.

In December of 2017, the Calgary Police Service Auto Theft District Operations Team (DOT) conducted the investigation, which spanned multiple incidents.

Investigation Timeline

It kicked off with a tip on Dec. 14 that a stolen Dodge Ram, which the team had previously been monitoring, was involved in a high-speed vehicle taunting incident.

The car fled the city, but was later returned and dumped near 14 Street and 16 Ave NW. Investigators seized the vehicle and began investigating the offenders.

One suspect police believed to be in the vehicle was identified and later arrested on Dec. 20. He was charged with five breach of probation related charges.

On Dec. 19, police received more information about the stolen vehicle, and a possible connection to other stolen cars. Covert tactics were initiated in an effort to gather information and identify all potential suspects.

On Dec. 21, at about 3:30 p.m., a break in was discovered at a home in the 500 block of Tuscany Springs Boulevard NW. Officers believed this break in was related to the previously identified stolen vehicles.

At about 7:30 p.m. on that same day, police located one of the stolen cars at an arena in the 2300 block of 47 Ave SW, where a man and woman were seen exiting the car and entering the arena. Officers entered the arena, located both suspects and took them into custoy.

The woman was released without charges.

The man, who briefly struggled before being taken into custody, was charged with 14 offences and 10 outstanding warrants. A search of the stolen car identified items that were stolen from the Tuscany home break and enter. A total of $30,000 worth of stolen property was recovered.

On Dec. 22, another stolen vehicle, a blue Audi, was located outside of a Walmart in the 200 block of East Hills Boulevard S.E. Two men were seen exiting the vehicle and entering the store. Officers secured the vehicle and waited with the Canine Unit for the suspects to exit the store. Both men were taken into custody and are facing charges.

Finally, on Dec. 28, a stolen Ford F150 was seen near a grocery store in the 1800 block of Centre Street North. Officers believed it was also connected to this operation.

After the driver exited the truck, officers arrested him without incident and he was charged with nine offences. As a result of this arrest, two more stolen F150s were recovered.

The Suspects

In total, five men have been charged with 37 offences and 15 outstanding warrants. A total of six stolen vehicles were recovered, valued at over $150,000.

Cameron Randall, 34, of Calgary, has been charged with five counts of breach of probation.

Dale Christopher Macpherson, 33, of Calgary, has been charged with three counts each of possession of a controlled substance and failing to comply with a recognizance order, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000, and one count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000, break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, resisting arrest, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle without a valid licence. Ten outstanding warrants from British Columbia were also executed.

Evan Richard Buttle, 31, of Calgary, has been charged with four counts of breach of probation and one count each of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, resisting arrest, driving while disqualified, and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.

Julius Peacemaker, 30, of Calgary, has been charged with four outstanding warrants.