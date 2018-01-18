Hear the magic at Calgary's YYC Princess musical

There’s a new princess musical in town, and this one’s not about selling merchandise.

It’s about inspiring love, and in turn is inspired by the love of Greta Marofke, the three-year-old cancer patient who captured the hearts of Calgarians, and unfortunately passed away last year.

YYC Princess, who regularly make appearances at birthday parties and events, were asked to put together a musical for the annual Make A Wish Foundation fundraiser. The princesses were lucky enough to celebrate one of Greta’s birthdays with her.

“Greta’s wish was to go to Disneyland, but as children unfortunately get sicker, it’s harder for them to venture out,” explained Caitlynne Medrek, owner of YYC Princess and writer of the musical.

“I think, there is magic in some movies that take you out of your life, and Disney does that. Greta loved Disney and dance parties, so we incorporated those things into the musical.”

The story stars a young girl named Greta and her friend Simon, as they have adventures within the confines of a hospital. It begins with a doctor telling the kids they can’t go outside to build a snowman.

“It’s too cold and they’re too sick, so Simon brings the snowman to her, using cotton balls and tongue depressors that they find,” Medrek said. “Then, of course, Tinker Bell comes and brings the snowman to life, and suddenly Olaf is in their hospital room.”

Olaf leads the kids on an adventure introducing them to princesses including Cinderella, Snow White and Moana. And there’s some Batman and Spiderman in there too, for good measure.

Instead of using Disney music for the show, Medrek has selected a number of songs from the 50s and 60s through to modern day hits from Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber. The title of the show is Don’t Stop Believing!