Notorious Macleod Trail underpass to be sealed off

Now that the shiny new overpass above Macleod Trail is open, the city is preparing to close down the old, not-so-shiny alternative.

The notorious pedestrian underpass at Glenmore Trail will be sealed off by city workers on Jan. 25.

Tara Norton-Merrin, spokesperson for the roads department, said Enmax crews will be on site to turn off the tunnel lights and ventilation system on Jan. 24.

The next day, city crews will block off the tunnel entrances, as well as the ramps leading to the entrances.

The underpass gained a bad reputation over the years for being dark, smelly and unpleasant to cross through.

Constable. Henry Robinson with the Calgary Police Service said the tunnel has been frequented by members of the city's homeless population, and there's been fires lit in the confined space.

"There's been some drug use," said Robinson. "The needles and those sorts of things have been found down there, which is a safety hazard."

Robinson said it's also a safety concern for those who are using drugs in the tunnel, because there's no visibility if they're in medical distress.

"No one would know unless someone actually went down there," he said.

According to Robinson, many people who live and work in the area didn't even know about the tunnel's existence. There's an open-air, above-ground pedestrian overpass a few blocks north of the underpass.

Robinson said they've been bringing their concerns to the city about what they were seeing in the tunnel, but it was the city's decision to close it down.